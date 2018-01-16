“The last few minutes of the game alone saw multiple lead changes and an assortment of incredible plays from both teams. But of course, the most important play of the game came in the final few seconds,” Heisler writes. “With the Vikings trailing by one and facing a third down and 10 from their own 39 yard line, quarterback Case Keenum aired the ball out to Stefon Diggs who — thanks to a missed tackle from Saints safety Marcus Williams — managed to run the ball in for a touchdown.”
Heisler writes, “The stadium immediately erupted and, funny enough, many Vikings fans who happened to be wearing an Apple Watch swiftly received an alert indicating that their heart rate had abruptly increased to a dangerous level.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can totally see how such a game would elevate fans’ heart rates!
