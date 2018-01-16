“If you want a solid Apple discount and want to work from home, there’s a job with Apple you can apply to right now,” Heather Leighton reports for The Houston Chronicle.

“The tech company announced online that it is looking for full-time employees to work as AppleCare at-home advisers and managers, who are customer service providers that help in technical support of Apple products, including the iPhones, iPads and MacBooks,” Leighton reports. “‘If you love exploring the ways technology helps you do all your favorite things, you’ll probably be great at sharing your knowledge with others,’ the job listing reads. ‘That’s what you’ll do every day as an Apple At Home Advisor. And with each customer conversation you have, it becomes clear: You’re not just supporting technology. You’re supporting people.'”

Read more in the full article here.