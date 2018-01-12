“But, like many of the best things in life (such as Specialized’s S-Works Epic XX1 Eagle), it’s not for everyone,” Bennett writes. “Also like them, Apple’s ‘pro workstation’ is a specialised tool that delivers everything you could want for a certain type of user, and while many creatives won’t see the benefits of what it offers over a standard iMac, those that will really will.”
“So who requires a iMac Pro? From our tests, it’s not most designers and artists who use Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, InDesign or Corel Painter. While your apps will feel a bit faster in day-to-day use, especially if you’re working with projects with hundreds of layers in Photoshop or huge paintings with very complex brushes in Painter, it’s small compared to the jump in cost,” Bennett writes. “The same is true for video editors with moderate performance needs, editing HD or compressed 4K footage with grading and uncomplicated graphics – as we noted in our Final Cut Pro 10.4 review.”
“Instead, the iMac Pro is for more complex projects,” Bennett writes. “Yes that means 8K and stereoscopic 360 footage for VR and other futuristic formats that only a few are actually working with – but it also means VFX and animation and video projects with a lot of motion graphics and effects. It’s tools like After Effects and Nuke, Cinema 4D and Maya that will gain the most from an iMac Pro.
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: You had us at “most powerful Mac ever.”
iMac Pro is also for those who cannot have, or stand, fan noise.
SEE ALSO:
Benchmarks: 8-core and 10-core iMac Pros running pro apps – January 11, 2018
5K iMac vs. iMac Pro: The pro’s silent fans made a fan out of me – January 10, 2018
iMac Pro PCIe-based flash storage: How fast versus other Macs? – January 5, 2018
Benchmark shootout: iMac Pro with Pro Vega 56 GPU versus optional Pro Vega 64 – January 4, 2018
Apple’s low-end 8-core iMac Pro benchmarked running pro apps – December 29, 2017
Low End iMac Pro versus two Mac Pros and one iMac 5K – December 27, 2017
Extrapolating iMac Pro GPU performance using RX Vega 64 – December 14, 2017
Apple’s monstrously potent iMac Pro is for these professional computer users – December 14, 2017
How pros are already using Apple’s powerful iMac Pro – December 14, 2017
Apple’s iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever made, is now available starting at $4,999 – December 14, 2017