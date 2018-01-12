“Apple’s iMac Pro is finally here and I must say I’m impressed,” Neil Bennett writes for Digital Arts. “It’s the most powerful Mac we’ve ever seen and – on a day-to-day basis – possibly the most powerful computer we’ve seen.”

“But, like many of the best things in life (such as Specialized’s S-Works Epic XX1 Eagle), it’s not for everyone,” Bennett writes. “Also like them, Apple’s ‘pro workstation’ is a specialised tool that delivers everything you could want for a certain type of user, and while many creatives won’t see the benefits of what it offers over a standard iMac, those that will really will.”

“So who requires a iMac Pro? From our tests, it’s not most designers and artists who use Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, InDesign or Corel Painter. While your apps will feel a bit faster in day-to-day use, especially if you’re working with projects with hundreds of layers in Photoshop or huge paintings with very complex brushes in Painter, it’s small compared to the jump in cost,” Bennett writes. “The same is true for video editors with moderate performance needs, editing HD or compressed 4K footage with grading and uncomplicated graphics – as we noted in our Final Cut Pro 10.4 review.”

“Instead, the iMac Pro is for more complex projects,” Bennett writes. “Yes that means 8K and stereoscopic 360 footage for VR and other futuristic formats that only a few are actually working with – but it also means VFX and animation and video projects with a lot of motion graphics and effects. It’s tools like After Effects and Nuke, Cinema 4D and Maya that will gain the most from an iMac Pro.

Much more in the full review here.