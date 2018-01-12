“Companies are racing to be the first to get lightweight augmented reality glasses into consumers’ hands,” Mark Gurman and Mark Bergen report for Bloomberg. “Amazon, which pioneered the smart speaker, hasn’t said much publicly about AR or VR. But a person familiar with the company’s thinking said that it’s far more likely to choose augmented reality if it makes a headset. Amazon is actively exploring headset technologies, though a launch may be years away, another person said.”

“During CES, representatives from major players like Apple, Facebook, and Google met with suppliers that make the nuts and bolts required to power AR glasses, according to people familiar with the meetings,” Gurman and Bergen report. “Smaller firms like Snap and China’s Xiaomi also met with potential partners at the show, indicating a desire to build their own AR headsets. Behind the scenes, Samsung and LG have already placed small orders of AR components to start prototyping devices.”

“All eyes are on Apple, which considers AR as potentially revolutionary as the smartphone. ‘Put simply, we believe AR is going to change the way we use technology forever,’ Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a recent earnings call. Apple aims to have technology ready by the end 2019, Bloomberg News reported in November,” Gurman and Bergen report. “It’s an aggressive schedule that could well change. And even if Apple is first out of the gate, its rivals probably won’t be far behind.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Judge Bork” for the heads up.]