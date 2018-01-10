“Last month, we left our hero weighing his options, considering replacing his i5 Late 2015 iMac with 5K Retina display with an iMac Pro,” Stephen Hackett writes for iMore. “After I wrote that column, Apple released final pricing details on the iMac Pro, so I sat down with my budget, a spreadsheet, and Apple.com loaded in my browser.”

“I knew the $4,999 entry model was the only iMac Pro I could both justify and afford,” Hackett writes. “The standard iMac Pro is still a lot faster than my 2015 could ever be, but then I started looking at a fully loaded 2017 5K iMac. If I opted for third-party RAM, I could pick up a 4.2GHz i7 iMac with a 1TB SSD for $3,099. With this iMac, I would still have a noticeably faster machine on my desk, but with a lot more cash in the bank.

“I decided to take the conservative route, so I ordered the regular iMac. It showed up the day after Christmas. I slapped 32GB of OWC RAM in it — for a total of 40GB — and migrated my data from my trusty 2015 model,” Hackett writes. “Unfortunately, it didn’t take long to realize that I had made a mistake. Even during the migration, I could hear the new iMac’s fan blowing, and once I was logged in, it was even louder.”

Read more in the full article here.