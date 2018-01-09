“CES is basically a series of press releases, delivered in person inside of a very large room,” Dilger writes. “It’s like a live action version of a tech journalist’s inbox, but with literal shouting rather than just unsolicited emails using emboldened all caps.”
“Occasionally, there are minor novel products, new updates and tech trends at CES that are worthy of a passing note, just as with one’s spam box. However, the less experienced the journalist is, the more substantial all of those messages seem to be,” Dilger writes. “These things are all novel and sort of interesting, but could just as well be discovered in a trip to the Apple Store or browsing an online catalog. None will garner the adoption of AirPods…”
MacDailyNews Take: CES has been all flash and little substance for many years. It’s rare that anything meaningful is revealed at CES.
