“This appears to be the first time an appliance manufacturer has coupled its products with the Apple Watch,” Thompson reports.
Here are some of the tasks you’ll be able to complete from the Apple Watch:
• Ovens: Check temperature, change oven settings during a cook cycle
• Washing machines: Change the type of wash cycle when the washer’s in use
• Dryers: Check if a cycle has started, see how much time is remaining on a cycle
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, this is actually everyday useful!