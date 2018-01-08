“Whirlpool’s Wi-Fi-connected ovens, washing machines and dryers will work with Apple Watch so you control your appliances from your wrist, the manufacturer announced today at the CES tech show in Las Vegas,” Ashlee Clark Thompson reports for CNET. “The Whirlpool app for the Apple Watch will debut later this year and will connect to more than 20 connected Whirlpool appliances.”

“This appears to be the first time an appliance manufacturer has coupled its products with the Apple Watch,” Thompson reports.

Here are some of the tasks you’ll be able to complete from the Apple Watch:

• Ovens: Check temperature, change oven settings during a cook cycle

• Washing machines: Change the type of wash cycle when the washer’s in use

• Dryers: Check if a cycle has started, see how much time is remaining on a cycle

Read more in the full article here.