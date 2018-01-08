“It’s one of the most buzzed-about brands in the world, but lately people have been talking about Apple for all the wrong reasons,” Alessandra Malito reports for MarketWatch.

“Apple buzz — defined as whether the 30,000 or so daily poll respondents have heard either something positive or negative about the brand — rose to 64% this week, according to market research firm Morning Consult,” Malito reports. “Apple’s negative ‘buzz,’ as the firm calls it, hit its highest level ever on Jan. 1, when 24% of people said they had heard something negative about the company — the most since Morning Consult began tracking the brand in October 2016.”

“The bad news for Apple: More people are talking about Apple these days than they were on Nov. 3, when the company released its iPhone X,” Malito reports. “But, as the saying goes, perhaps all publicity is good publicity. Apple’s overall favorability is still strong, with around 68% of poll participants having a positive view of the brand (as per usual, according to Morning Consult), compared with the average consumer electronics industry average of 43%.”

