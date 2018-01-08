“Consultancy Accenture has just released a survey that might disturb those for whom the phone means so much and are a touch behind in the smart speaker stakes,” Chris Matyszczyk reports for CNET. “You know, the likes of Apple and Samsung.”

“The survey examined human feelings around several new areas of technology. One question, however, asked whether those who had bought smart speakers were using their phones for fewer activities,” Matyszczyk reports. “Stunningly, 66 percent of the 2,271 people who answered this question agreed they were or strongly agreed. More precisely, 64 percent said they used phones less for entertainment services, 58 percent said they made fewer online purchases on their phones, and 56 percent said they used their phones less for general searches.”

“Apple says it will finally release its HomePod speaker this year. But I imagine that it will be less of an Alexa-style factotum and more of a music device,” Matyszczyk reports. “Research suggests there are up to 19 million Amazon Echos already out there. Accenture projects that by the end of this year, 37 percent of US households will have at least one smart speaker… Personally, I find the current smart speakers so painfully unattractive that I wouldn’t like to see one in my house, never mind talk to one. The HomePod at least looks like a decent house guest.”

