“Apple is expected to unveil an iPad Pro sporting Face ID, a new Apple Watch and updated Mac desktop PCs and software in 2018,” Nicholas Fearn writes for V3. “But it’s the release (finally) of new products first announced last year that are arguably the most eagerly awaited.”

“One of the first things that’ll happen for the company in 2018 is the eagerly waited arrival of HomePod, the company’s first ever smart speaker,” Fearn writes. “Tech-wise, the speaker certainly doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a 7-tweeter as well as a 4-inch woofter for high-quality sound. The speaker is powered by an A8 chip, which enables spatial awareness. Siri is at the heart of HomePod, which users can ask questions and issue commands from across the room”

“The company unveiled Face ID with the launch of the iPhone X back in September 2017. A huge success, the feature could make its way to the iPad this year,” Fearn writes. “If the rumours are to be believed, then the company could announce a completely redesigned iPad Pro in the later months of 2018.”

“The Apple Watch has proven a huge success globally, and the tech firm has already unveiled three versions of the device,” Fearn writes. “But, to the disappointment of many, it’s yet to announce a redesigned version. That could, however, change in 2018.”

