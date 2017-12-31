As we post this, we still have over 8 more hours to go, but regardless of when it rolls around the globe to you, MacDailyNews wishes everyone a happy, healthy, and successful 2018!
An eventful, important year is about to begin for Apple. Even more so than 2017 which saw the release of Apple Watch Series 3, the releases of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, the continued roll-out of Apple Pay, the debut of the watchOS 4, the new iMac Pro, increased Apple Music membership, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the stellar iPhone X! This year we’ll find out Apple’s plans for the Mac Pro and the Mac mini and maybe learn the fate of the MacBook Air. We can’t wait to see what 2018 brings!
Thank you very much for visiting MacDailyNews and for patronizing our sponsors, without whom we would not exist. We really appreciate your visits and feedback. Thanks also for downloading our MacDailyNews app!
To those of you who’ve sent us links, and to all of the MacDailyNews regulars, an extra special thank you!
2018 is poised to be a return to meeting the exacting quality standards we expect of Apple and we expect a record year for the company – bring it on!
But first: Happy New Year!
P.S. And also, a belated Merry Christmas! (We had a bit too much of the Christmas spirit this year.)