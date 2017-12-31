It’s already Monday, January 1, 2018 in some parts of the world . In fact, New Year’s Day is now more than half over in Kiritimati (Christmas Island) – greetings from the past!

As we post this, we still have over 8 more hours to go, but regardless of when it rolls around the globe to you, MacDailyNews wishes everyone a happy, healthy, and successful 2018!

An eventful, important year is about to begin for Apple. Even more so than 2017 which saw the release of Apple Watch Series 3, the releases of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, the continued roll-out of Apple Pay, the debut of the watchOS 4, the new iMac Pro, increased Apple Music membership, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the stellar iPhone X! This year we’ll find out Apple’s plans for the Mac Pro and the Mac mini and maybe learn the fate of the MacBook Air. We can’t wait to see what 2018 brings!

#Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour as Australia welcomes in 2018#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/R3vJ34o6Wm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 31, 2017

#WATCH New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year 2018 with spectacular fireworks pic.twitter.com/ablPAAsleT — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

Just a reminder: The island countries of Kiribati, Tonga, and Samoa enter the new year in 7 hours, a full 24 hours before Hawaii does, and a full 25 hours before American Samoa does. Yes, 25. — Jerry Khachoyan (@TheArmoTrader) December 31, 2017

2018 is poised to be a return to meeting the exacting quality standards we expect of Apple and we expect a record year for the company – bring it on!

But first: Happy New Year!

P.S. And also, a belated Merry Christmas! (We had a bit too much of the Christmas spirit this year.)