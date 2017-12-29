“Netflix has made its content available in 4K for some time now, but Mac users have been left out of that particular party,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore. “However, it’s now possible to enjoy Ultra HD Netflix content on your Mac, even if you can’t do so on macOS. Confused? I’ll explain.”

“Right now, the only way to watch Netflix in 4K on a desktop or laptop is through Windows,” Keller writes. “The good news is you can run Windows on your Mac through Bootcamp or virtual machine software like Parallels or VMWare Fusion… Watching Netflix in 4K on a PC requires either Microsoft’s Edge browser or the official Netflix app for Windows 10.”

“Bootcamp is available for free as a part of macOS and makes installing Windows on your Mac easy enough,” Keller writes. “But before you start the journey towards loading Windows on your Mac for the express purpose of watching Netflix in 4K, you’re going to need a few things.”

