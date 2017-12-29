“Apple has cordoned off, with caution tape and signage, vulnerable areas where the sharp ice could fall,” Kaufman reports. “Chicago blogger Matt Maldre first spotted the architectural mishap, brought on by this winter’s severe Arctic blast.”
“The building… apparently lacks much winter utility, notably for a place specifically designed for public gathering, conducive to a social, urbanite atmosphere,” Kaufman reports. “There are no gutters to catch falling snow or ice. Nor is the roof sloping, so icicles that do form aren’t dangling from 20 some feet overhead.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Oops, now Apple’s bird-killing machine is going after people!
Here’s a New Year’s Resolution suggestion for Apple:
Return to thinking things all the way through and sweating even the tiniest details.
That’s what we pay you for.
SEE ALSO:
Apple apologizes for poor communication about iPhone batteries and performance; slashes battery replacement cost from $79 to $29 – December 28, 2017
Apple on Mac flaw: ‘We apologize to all Mac users. Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes.’ – November 29, 2017
Apple will make changes to their Chicago bird-killing machine – October 30, 2017
Apple’s Angela Ahrendts on new Chicago flagship store: ‘We are the live version of Apple Music’ – October 19, 2017