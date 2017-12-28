“The source code for Apple’s Lisa, the computer that pre-dated the Mac, is to be released, allowing anyone to tinker with an important slice of IT history,” BBC News reports. “The Computer History Museum (CHM) announced that it had recovered the code and that Apple was reviewing it.”

“Once the code is cleared for release, it will be made available at some point in 2018,” The Beeb reports. “CHM’s software curator Al Kossow announced the news on a Lisa mailing list for fans. ‘Just wanted to let everyone know the sources to the OS and applications were recovered… and they are with Apple for review,’ he said.”

“The Lisa – thought to have been named after Steve Jobs’ daughter – was released in 1983 and was notable for being one of the first to feature a graphical interface and support for a mouse,” The Beeb reports. “The Mac, which was essentially a more affordable and improved version of Lisa, was released in 1984.”

Read more in the full article here.