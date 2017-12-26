“It’s the picture that has gone around the world,” Olivia Rudgard reports for The Telegraph. “But the first image of the ‘Fab Four’ – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle – was taken not by a professional photographer, but a single mother with an iPhone, who hopes the fees will help fund her daughter through university.”

“The image was taken by Karen Murdoch, 39, who was waiting outside St Mary Magdalene Church near the Sandringham estate as the Royals walked to the Christmas Day service,” Rudgard reports. “She was inundated with media requests after posting the photo on Twitter, and it appeared on the front pages of several national newspapers on Boxing Day, as well as in international media organisations in Australia and the USA.

Rudgard reports, “The image captures the two couples looking relaxed and happy, with the Duchess and Prince Harry both looking directly at the camera.”

