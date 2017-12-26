“The image was taken by Karen Murdoch, 39, who was waiting outside St Mary Magdalene Church near the Sandringham estate as the Royals walked to the Christmas Day service,” Rudgard reports. “She was inundated with media requests after posting the photo on Twitter, and it appeared on the front pages of several national newspapers on Boxing Day, as well as in international media organisations in Australia and the USA.
Rudgard reports, “The image captures the two couples looking relaxed and happy, with the Duchess and Prince Harry both looking directly at the camera.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations, Karen! Apple’s trusty iPhone comes through yet again!