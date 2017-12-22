“In the past few months, Apple has released frequent updates to iOS 11,” Monica Chin writes for Mashable. “Should you upgrade? For most people, it’s a personal preference, but there are some people who should definitely steer clear.”

“I’ve owned an iPhone 6 for the past two years. When Apple released iOS 11 in early September, I was still using iOS 9, and my phone was still running like new. I held off on upgrading to iOS 11 for as long as I could, worried about rumors I’d heard that it would decrease my outdated phone’s performance. Eventually, however, I gave in to pressure from friends and colleagues, plugged my phone in, and upgraded,” Chin writes. “My phone’s performance and battery life were immediately reduced to shells of their former selves. I now need to charge my phone about three times a day, it shuts down without warning, and it crashes when I have too many apps running.”

Chin writes, “So it goes without saying that it might not be the best decision to upgrade to the newest version of iOS for everyone, security risks be damned.”

