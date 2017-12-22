“I’ve owned an iPhone 6 for the past two years. When Apple released iOS 11 in early September, I was still using iOS 9, and my phone was still running like new. I held off on upgrading to iOS 11 for as long as I could, worried about rumors I’d heard that it would decrease my outdated phone’s performance. Eventually, however, I gave in to pressure from friends and colleagues, plugged my phone in, and upgraded,” Chin writes. “My phone’s performance and battery life were immediately reduced to shells of their former selves. I now need to charge my phone about three times a day, it shuts down without warning, and it crashes when I have too many apps running.”
Chin writes, “So it goes without saying that it might not be the best decision to upgrade to the newest version of iOS for everyone, security risks be damned.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like Monica needs to do one of two things:
1) Get a new battery installed by Apple for $79* and update to the latest version of iOS
2) Get a new iPhone.
*Nope, batteries don’t magically last forever just because they’re in iPhones.
iPhone batteries are designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. The one-year warranty includes service coverage for a defective battery. If it is out of warranty, Apple offers a battery service for $79, plus $6.95 shipping, subject to local tax. More info here.
