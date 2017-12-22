“Some iMac Pro customers are waking up to a 5K present under the tree as early orders of the powerful new machine have begun arriving early on the doorsteps of a lucky few,” Michael Steeber reports for 9to5Mac.

“New images posted to Instagram and a video on YouTube show the iMac Pro and Space Gray accessories in the hands of customers,” Steeber reports. “Initial shipping estimates showed that orders would begin arriving on December 27th, but it appears that some deliveries are beating those estimates.”

“While a lucky few have gotten an early surprise, don’t expect to be so lucky if you’ve ordered one yourself,” Steeber reports. “Yesterday, we reported that some customers had begun to receive “preparing to ship” notifications for their iMacs, with delivery dates from December 28th.”

Starting the @digital_arts review of the new @apple iMac Pro from home because Christmas – but gonna pretend it’s a present to me for a bit first 🖥 🎁 pic.twitter.com/y31ZQudC8Z — Neil Bennett (@NeilBennett) December 22, 2017



