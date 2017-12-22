“New images posted to Instagram and a video on YouTube show the iMac Pro and Space Gray accessories in the hands of customers,” Steeber reports. “Initial shipping estimates showed that orders would begin arriving on December 27th, but it appears that some deliveries are beating those estimates.”
“While a lucky few have gotten an early surprise, don’t expect to be so lucky if you’ve ordered one yourself,” Steeber reports. “Yesterday, we reported that some customers had begun to receive “preparing to ship” notifications for their iMacs, with delivery dates from December 28th.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, lucky ducks!
SEE ALSO:
Apple tries again to sell professionals an all-in-one Mac – December 15, 2017
Apple’s monstrously potent iMac Pro is for these professional computer users – December 14, 2017
How pros are already using Apple’s powerful iMac Pro – December 14, 2017
Apple’s iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever made, is now available starting at $4,999 – December 14, 2017