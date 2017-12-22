“The sources pointed out that the pre-orders for the iPhone X in a number of markets such as Taiwan, the US and Singapore, are not as strong as expected, but they are seeing Apple Watch sales fare rather well,” Ho and Tsai report. “For 2018, the sources expect Apple Watch shipments are likely to reach 27 million units, higher than the previous forecast of 23-25 million.”
MacDailyNews Take: Forecasts are nice. Actual unit sales numbers are better.
Even if a particular data point were factual it would be impossible to accurately interpret the data point as to what it meant for our overall business… There is just an inordinate long list of things that would make any single data point not a great proxy for what’s going on. Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 23, 2013