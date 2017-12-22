“Shipments of the iPhone X are estimated to reach between 30-35 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017 and stay flat or drop slightly in the first quarter of 2018, according to sources from the semiconductor packaging and testing service industry,” Julian Ho and Joseph Tsai report for Digitimes.

“The sources pointed out that the pre-orders for the iPhone X in a number of markets such as Taiwan, the US and Singapore, are not as strong as expected, but they are seeing Apple Watch sales fare rather well,” Ho and Tsai report. “For 2018, the sources expect Apple Watch shipments are likely to reach 27 million units, higher than the previous forecast of 23-25 million.”

