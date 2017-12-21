“Apple’s iPhone X is not only pushing existing customers in China to adopt the new luxury phone, but is even causing people to switch away from different brands, according to Morgan Stanley,” Thomas Franck reports for CNBC. “The combination of faster iPhone X adoption by Apple users and the increased switching rate is ‘accelerating’ Apple’s market share in China, one of the globe’s most valuable mobile markets.”

“‘Additional data show that iPhone X adoption in China is on a faster pace than the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus … Despite faster penetration of iPhone X vs. iPhone 8/8 Plus, we believe there remains significant pent-up demand from the base of 2+ year old iPhone owners,’ wrote analyst Katy Huberty on Thursday,” Franck reports.

“Huberty explained that nearly half of Apple users in China who have already purchased the iPhone X upgraded from the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, leaving a long ‘runway’ of customers with phones older than two years,” Franck reports. “Apple ‘remains our top pick entering 2018,’ Huberty added.”

