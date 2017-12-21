“‘Additional data show that iPhone X adoption in China is on a faster pace than the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus … Despite faster penetration of iPhone X vs. iPhone 8/8 Plus, we believe there remains significant pent-up demand from the base of 2+ year old iPhone owners,’ wrote analyst Katy Huberty on Thursday,” Franck reports.
“Huberty explained that nearly half of Apple users in China who have already purchased the iPhone X upgraded from the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, leaving a long ‘runway’ of customers with phones older than two years,” Franck reports. “Apple ‘remains our top pick entering 2018,’ Huberty added.”
MacDailyNews Take: Even the fragmandroid settlers can now see iPhone knockoffs for the dog-slow, derivative, insecure shams they are.
