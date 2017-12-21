“New 3D sensing and augmented reality functions expected to come to the iPhone’s rear camera in 2019 will require more power consumption, prompting Apple to find ways to increase battery capacity, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“Kuo, in a note to investors on Thursday, forecast that Apple will continue expanding iPhone battery capacity in 2019 and 2020,” Hughes reports. “He believes Apple’s key technologies —including semiconductor manufacturing processes, systems-in-package, and substrate-like printed circuit boards — will allow the company to create the required space for even larger batteries.”

“As for the battery technology itself, some in Apple’s supply chain believe the company will adopt flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) technology starting with the company’s 2018 iPhone lineup,” Hughes reports. “But Kuo believes Apple will instead use rigid-flex printed circuit board (RFPCB) batteries. For this he gave two reasons: FPCB requires a connector or hotbar that would consume more space, and the power integrated circuit can be mounted on the rigid part of a RFPCB with surface mount technology, which he said makes for a ‘superior battery.'”

