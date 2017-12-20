“The iMac Pro is now Apple’s biggest, baddest desktop computer. With up to 18 cores on a Xeon W processor, the all-in-one machine can power fast single-threaded tasks and monster multi-threaded workflows,” Serenity Caldwell writes for iMore. “As such, it’s no surprise that Apple also offers a massive amount of RAM for the machine: The baseline iMac Pro ships with 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RAM (a true monster sentence of acronyms), but you can also upgrade to 64GB or 128GB when you configure your computer.”

“32GB will suit you for most mid-level single-threaded and multithreaded tasks, though you’re always going to get more performance for your multithreaded tasks as you upgrade,” Caldwell writes. “If you can afford to sink some money into your purchase, however, opt for 64GB.”

“By consumer standards, 128GB is a truly ridiculous amount of RAM,” Caldwell writes. “No Mac offers the configuration aside from the iMac Pro, and for good reason: The only reason to have this much memory is when you’re pairing it with a powerhouse processor like the 14- or 18-core Xeon W.”

