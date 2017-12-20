“For the second year in a row, Apple will launch an Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate the New Year,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Set to start showing up from the 28th December, the new activity challenge promotes fitness by asking users to complete their Activity rings (Move, Exercise, and Stand) for seven consecutive days in January 2018.”

“Apple Watch owners can earn a special iMessage sticker and achievement medal in the Activity app,” Mayo reports. “The Apple Watch downloads new activity challenge data from a remote server. We scrape this data source to be able to bring details of the new awards sooner than they are meant to appear.”

Mayo reports, “Apple Watch owners will be alerted to the New Year’s challenge at the end of December.”

