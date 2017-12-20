“Apple Watch owners can earn a special iMessage sticker and achievement medal in the Activity app,” Mayo reports. “The Apple Watch downloads new activity challenge data from a remote server. We scrape this data source to be able to bring details of the new awards sooner than they are meant to appear.”
Mayo reports, “Apple Watch owners will be alerted to the New Year’s challenge at the end of December.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We did it last year and we’re going to go for it again!