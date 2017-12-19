“At the moment, there are two main contenders for what I call a Mini OS: Microsoft and Google. As Windows Central outlined recently, this so-called Windows Core OS ‘is a common denominator for Windows that works cross-platform, on any device type or architecture, that can be enhanced with modular extensions that gives devices features and experiences where necessary,'” Bajarin writes. “Google’s solution appears to be Fuscia. Details are scant, but Richard Windsor, an analyst at Edison Investment Research says ‘Fuchsia looks most suited to be used in embedded systems such as vehicles, white goods, machinery, wearables and so on. Consequently, this could be a single replacement for Android Auto and Android Wear.'”
Bajarin writes, “To date, I don’t see a similar Mini OS coming from Apple, but I can’t imagine it’s not on Cupertino’s radar.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s hoping Apple is working on such a thing as we certainly do not want Microsoft or Google lurking in our lights, thermostats, security cameras, vehicles, etc.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s HomeKit security screwup spotlights the risk of smart homes – December 8, 2017
Zero-day iOS HomeKit flaw allowed remote access to IoT devices including door locks, garage door openers; fix rolling out – December 8, 2017
Massive HomeKit improvements in iOS 11 include faster switching and much more powerful automation – September 20, 2017
Elgato showcases five new HomeKit accessories – August 29, 2017