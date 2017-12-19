“We are about to move into what I call the mini operating systems wars for edge devices, or those that sit at the edge of a cloud-based solution,” Tim Bajarin writes for PC Magazine. “Think smart thermostats, smart lights, or internet-connected parking meters and lamp posts.”

“At the moment, there are two main contenders for what I call a Mini OS: Microsoft and Google. As Windows Central outlined recently, this so-called Windows Core OS ‘is a common denominator for Windows that works cross-platform, on any device type or architecture, that can be enhanced with modular extensions that gives devices features and experiences where necessary,'” Bajarin writes. “Google’s solution appears to be Fuscia. Details are scant, but Richard Windsor, an analyst at Edison Investment Research says ‘Fuchsia looks most suited to be used in embedded systems such as vehicles, white goods, machinery, wearables and so on. Consequently, this could be a single replacement for Android Auto and Android Wear.'”

Bajarin writes, “To date, I don’t see a similar Mini OS coming from Apple, but I can’t imagine it’s not on Cupertino’s radar.”

