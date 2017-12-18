“New data collected from prospective iPhone buyers in China by an investment analyst suggests that demand for the 256GB iPhone X remains outstanding —which will lead to a massive quarter for Apple,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider. “Amit Daryanani from RBC Capital Markets compiled a detailed consumer survey in China. Of the respondents, 62 percent of the respondents were interested in buying the high-end iPhone X, versus 28 percent in the company’s U.S. survey.”

“Additionally, the higher capacities for all iPhones were preferred, with 66 percent of the potential iPhone X buyers looking at the 256GB model,” Wuerthele reports. “Daryanani believes that there will be a “stronger than anticipated mix shift” in the Chinese market, despite early concerns about the iPhone X price premium,

“In the U.S. market, Daryanani is still seeing strong demand for the iPhone X,” Wuerthele reports. “As such, reports about wait times decreasing are seen to be more supply catching up with the very strong demand for the device, and less about any softening in demand for the phone.”

