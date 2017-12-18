“Additionally, the higher capacities for all iPhones were preferred, with 66 percent of the potential iPhone X buyers looking at the 256GB model,” Wuerthele reports. “Daryanani believes that there will be a “stronger than anticipated mix shift” in the Chinese market, despite early concerns about the iPhone X price premium,
“In the U.S. market, Daryanani is still seeing strong demand for the iPhone X,” Wuerthele reports. “As such, reports about wait times decreasing are seen to be more supply catching up with the very strong demand for the device, and less about any softening in demand for the phone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s going to blow the doors off when they report Q118 (holiday) quarter results in late January!