With Dalai Lama app, users can stay up-to-date with what His Holiness is doing, his travels, and his teachings. Get official news, videos, and photos from His Holiness’s Office, including live video streams when they are available.
Features enable users to:
• Stay up to date with official news
• Get His Holiness’s official schedule of events
• Browse through photo galleries
• Watch videos of His Holiness’s events, including live video streams
• Learn about His Holiness’s life
• Read His Holiness’s teachings
Source: The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
MacDailyNews Take: More and info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.
And, of course, the Dalai Lama’s app is iOS-only:
