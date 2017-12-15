Coinciding with His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s arrival at Drepung Monastery, which was known in Tibet as a New Nalanda University, and Ganden Ngachö, the anniversary of Je Tsongkhapa, founder of the Gelukpa Tradition, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama has released ‘Dalai Lama’, a new iOS app now available for download at the Apple App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

With Dalai Lama app, users can stay up-to-date with what His Holiness is doing, his travels, and his teachings. Get official news, videos, and photos from His Holiness’s Office, including live video streams when they are available.

Features enable users to:

• Stay up to date with official news

• Get His Holiness’s official schedule of events

• Browse through photo galleries

• Watch videos of His Holiness’s events, including live video streams

• Learn about His Holiness’s life

• Read His Holiness’s teachings

Source: The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama