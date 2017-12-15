“And yet it’s not Apple’s whole ‘pro’ story,” Moren writes. “Pro Mac users have a lot to look forward to in 2018 and beyond.”
“Impressive as it is, the iMac Pro isn’t for everybody,” Moren writes. “That’s where the hypothetical Mac Pro comes in again. [Apple SVP Phil] Schiller has said that ‘it is, by definition, a modular system,’ which seems like a response to the biggest criticism of that 2013 Mac Pro redesign… It seems clear the company does care about the professional market. But it’s this forthcoming modular Mac Pro that’s going to show us whether the company cares about listening to its customers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
We can’t wait to see the 2018 Mac Pro!
Different tools for different users and different jobs.
