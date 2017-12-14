“There is no rear hatch because the RAM in the iMac Pro is not user upgradeable following purchase, but there’s good news — an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider is able to open up the iMac Pro and swap out the RAM,” Clover reports. “iMore‘s Rene Ritchie spoke to Apple and learned that any service center is able to upgrade the RAM on an iMac Pro following purchase.”
“At Apple Stores, iMac Pro users will likely only be able to upgrade to Apple-provided RAM, but third-party service providers will be able to offer non-Apple RAM and might even allow users to bring in their own RAM,” Clover reports. “Policy will undoubtedly vary by location, however.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you want a professional Mac desktop that is user upgradeable, you’ll unfortunately have to wait for the mythical new Mac Pro or settle for the current ancient trashcan Mac Pro dead end. We commiserate.
The iMac Pro is obviously for professional users who do not need a modular, user-upgradeable machine.