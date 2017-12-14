“Amazon added product listing pages for the Apple TV and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075NHCSS4" target="_new"two versions of the Apple TV 4K, as well as the Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra,” Rubin reports. “The gadgets aren’t available for sale yet, but customers should expect they will be shortly.”
“Amazon removed both competing streaming devices from its online store in late 2015… But last week Apple TV finally added Prime Video, laying the groundwork for an anticipated return of the device to Amazon.com,” Rubin reports. “Separately, Google said last week that it was removing YouTube from the Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices. Google claimed a ‘lack of reciprocity’ from Amazon, which stopped selling Chromecast and some Google-owned Nest products on its site. Amazon’s move to start selling Chromecast again can be seen as an olive branch offered to Google in the hope of bringing YouTube back to Amazon’s devices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully Apple TV units will be ready fro sale at Amazon in time for Christmas delivery, but, even if not, better late than never!
SEE ALSO:
Amazon Prime Video arrives on Apple TV in over 100 countries; Apple TV app adds live sports in the U.S. – December 6, 2017
Amazon Prime Video for Apple TV now available – December 6, 2017