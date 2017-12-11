“At a time when China is working on an ambitious lunar program, President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that the United States will remain the leader in space exploration as he began a process to return Americans to the moon,” Steve Holland reports for Reuters.

“‘We are the leader and we’re going to stay the leader, and we’re going to increase it many fold,’ Trump said in signing ‘Space Policy Directive 1’ that establishes a foundation for a mission to the moon and eventually, to Mars,” Holland reports. “Trump’s signing ceremony for the directive included former lunar astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Jack Schmitt and current astronaut Peggy Whitson, whose 665 days in orbit is more time in space than any other American and any other woman worldwide.”

Holland reports, “Trump said he was taking a giant step toward ‘reclaiming America’s proud destiny in space.'”

Read more in the full article here.

“Trump said NASA would not only return to the lunar surface but use it as a stepping stone to explore even deeper into the cosmos,” Christian Davenport reports for The Washington Post. “‘The directive I’m signing today will refocus America’s space program on human exploration and discovery,’ he said. ‘It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use. This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint, we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars and perhaps, someday, to many worlds beyond. This directive will ensure America’s space program once again leads and inspires all of humanity.'”



“The policy directive marks the official reversal of the Obama administration’s plan to visit an asteroid and fly to Mars by the mid-2030s,” Davenport reports. “It also makes it clear that the Trump administration wants to explore the moon in partnership with the private sector and other countries. The directive says that ‘the moon is of interest to international partners and is within reach of America’s private space industry.'”

“But presidents have promised Apollo-like ambitions for generations, and Trump is now the third consecutive Republican president to vow a return to the moon,” Davenport reports. “While Trump offered scant specifics about how NASA would return to the moon, or how much such an endeavor would cost, the difference this time is that his administration would attempt to leverage the growing private sector for the mission. In addition to Moon Express, several commercial companies, including the United Launch Alliance, SpaceX and Blue Origin have announced plans to return to the moon… Some think they will be the key that could give Trump a space triumph.”

Read more in the full article here.