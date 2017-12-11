“Once its cycle count has reached 500 complete charge cycles, your iPhone’s battery is considered consumed as its ability to provide power reduces,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownload Blog. “As a result, you may need to charge the phone more and more frequently and it might exhibit unexpected shutdowns.”

“All rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles,” Zibreg reports. “Apple says that iPhone batteries are designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. Your standard one-year Apple warranty includes service coverage for a defective battery, but it doesn’t cover wear from normal use. If you’re covered under warranty or AppleCare+, Apple will replace your battery at no charge if it retains less than 80 percent of its original capacity.”

“While macOS makes it easy to find out your Mac notebook’s battery cycle count at any time, iOS provides no such option,” Zibreg reports. “Thankfully, you can still determine if the battery in your iPhone is close to the end of its lifespan and may need to be replaced.”

