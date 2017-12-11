“All rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles,” Zibreg reports. “Apple says that iPhone batteries are designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. Your standard one-year Apple warranty includes service coverage for a defective battery, but it doesn’t cover wear from normal use. If you’re covered under warranty or AppleCare+, Apple will replace your battery at no charge if it retains less than 80 percent of its original capacity.”
“While macOS makes it easy to find out your Mac notebook’s battery cycle count at any time, iOS provides no such option,” Zibreg reports. “Thankfully, you can still determine if the battery in your iPhone is close to the end of its lifespan and may need to be replaced.”
MacDailyNews Note: This tip requires an iPhone running iOS 10.2.1 or later. It does not work on an iPad or iPod touch.