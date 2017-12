Apple today debuted three new television advertisements featuring the device’s TrueDepth Camera system and Face ID.

In “Adapts to Your Face,” Apple explains that iPhone X recognizes you, even when you change.

“Introducing Portrait Lighting,” has Apple showing off Portrait Lighting on iPhone X. Studio-quality portraits without the studio.

In “Opens with a Glance,” Apple spotlights Face ID. The most unforgettable magical password ever created: Your face.