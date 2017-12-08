“WyzeCam defies everything we know about Wi-Fi security cameras. Not only does it cost a fraction of most of its popular competitors (you could buy 10 WyzeCams for the price of one Nest Cam), it also doesn’t require a costly cloud subscription or look like a sci-fi film prop,” Ansaldo writes. “But don’t let this adorkable 2.20-by-1.97-by-1.97-inch cube fool you. It houses many of the same features as $200 cameras, including 1080p video, motion and sound detection, night vision, and two-way audio. It also comes with 14 days of free cloud storage — double the most generous offers of other DIY cams — for detection-alert videos and up to 32GB of local storage via microSD card.”
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say the most attractive thing about WyzeCam is its $20 price tag, but this camera is no cheapie cash-in. On what we now consider de rigeur security features, such as high-def video and sound and motion detection, it holds its own with its much higher-priced brethren,” Ansaldo writes. “That it also includes sophisticated features like smoke/CO2 alarm listening and time-lapse recording is remarkable.”
MacDailyNews Take: Stocking stuffer!