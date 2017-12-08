“Could a $20 home security camera actually be any good? That was the question on our mind when we were pitched the WyzeCam , the first offering from a cabal of ex-Amazon employees trading under the name Wyze Labs,” Michael Ansaldo writes for TechHive. “Turns out the answer is, yeah, it can be very good.”

“WyzeCam defies everything we know about Wi-Fi security cameras. Not only does it cost a fraction of most of its popular competitors (you could buy 10 WyzeCams for the price of one Nest Cam), it also doesn’t require a costly cloud subscription or look like a sci-fi film prop,” Ansaldo writes. “But don’t let this adorkable 2.20-by-1.97-by-1.97-inch cube fool you. It houses many of the same features as $200 cameras, including 1080p video, motion and sound detection, night vision, and two-way audio. It also comes with 14 days of free cloud storage — double the most generous offers of other DIY cams — for detection-alert videos and up to 32GB of local storage via microSD card.”



“I’d be lying if I didn’t say the most attractive thing about WyzeCam is its $20 price tag, but this camera is no cheapie cash-in. On what we now consider de rigeur security features, such as high-def video and sound and motion detection, it holds its own with its much higher-priced brethren,” Ansaldo writes. “That it also includes sophisticated features like smoke/CO2 alarm listening and time-lapse recording is remarkable.”

