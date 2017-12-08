“Apple’s health boss, Anil Sethi, has left the company to start venture focusing on helping very sick patients after his sister died from cancer,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “Sethi’s medical record start-up Gliimpse was acquired by Apple in August 2016… Sethi had been on leave from Apple for several months to care full-time for his sister, Tania. One of Sethi’s goals with Gliimpse was to help her aggregate her medical information, including labs and charts. She died of cancer on Sept. 11.

“He since decided not to rejoin the Apple health team and instead is starting a new company, dubbed Ciitizen, which is focused on making it easier for people like Tania to get their information — whether it’s about genomes, labs, ethical wills or advanced directives — and share it with researchers on request,” Farr reports. “He describes it as ‘health data as a palliative.'”

“Sethi made his sister a promise in her final days to dedicate his life to improving cancer care for patients,” Farr reports. “He describes his start-up as ‘depth rather than breadth.’ He said that Apple has the opportunity to help more than 1 billion people by adding more health capabilities to iOS devices but in ways that are ‘not as deep.’ But Sethi stressed that Apple’s executives are personally excited about the opportunity in health. Eventually, he hopes to meet his former colleagues ‘in the middle,’ as Apple continues to work in health and wellness but starts to branch out into more medical applications like using Apple Watch to detect the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation with a goal of saving lives.”

