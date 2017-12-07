Palmer writes, “‘Apple has ceded ground in the fields of machine learning, natural language processing and more to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and others,’ CB Insights wrote in a Tuesday report ‘Apple also has a relatively weak patent portfolio in this area.'”
“Apple has turned to M&A to make up for lost time, completing 11 AI-related acquisitions in the last five years, CB Insights said. In 2016, Apple hired its first-ever director of AI research, Ruslan Salakhutdinov,” Palmer writes. “The company also designed its own AI chip, the Neural Engine, which is housed inside its A11 Bionic chip and speeds up speech and data processing in iPhones. That’s something rivals Google and Amazon don’t have, the firm noted. ”
MacDailyNews Take: The assumption that Apple is behind is just that, an assumption. With Apple’s Neural Engine nestled in each of our iPhone X units, and pretty much bupkis inside Android iPhone knockoffs, we’re simply not willing to buy that assumption. The AI race is run in the dark. Nobody knows who’s ahead and who’d behind. We wouldn’t bet against Apple as they’re certainly ahead of Google, Amazon, and everybody else in custom silicon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]