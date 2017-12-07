“Apple Inc. may be unmatched in consumer hardware, but when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), the tech giant has lately ceded ground to several of its top rivals,” Annie Palmer writes for TheStreet. “But Apple has shown a willingness to open up its wallet to catch up. In the last two years, Apple’s priciest acquisitions have involved AI startups, according to CB Insights. The company acquired Lattice Data Inc. in May 2017 and Turi Inc. in August 2016, each for $200 million.”

Palmer writes, “‘Apple has ceded ground in the fields of machine learning, natural language processing and more to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and others,’ CB Insights wrote in a Tuesday report ‘Apple also has a relatively weak patent portfolio in this area.'”

“Apple has turned to M&A to make up for lost time, completing 11 AI-related acquisitions in the last five years, CB Insights said. In 2016, Apple hired its first-ever director of AI research, Ruslan Salakhutdinov,” Palmer writes. “The company also designed its own AI chip, the Neural Engine, which is housed inside its A11 Bionic chip and speeds up speech and data processing in iPhones. That’s something rivals Google and Amazon don’t have, the firm noted. ”

