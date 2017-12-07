“While little else solid is known about the iMac Pro’s shipping configuration with only a matter of days before it ships, it appears that a regulatory filing associated with the device calls it model A1862,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“The Eurasian Economic Commission filing was first spotted by Consomac on Thursday morning,” Wuerthele reports. “The filing, calls the device a Mac desktop computer running macOS 10.13 labeling it with model number A1862.”

“he filing date for the computer was November 23,” Wuerthele reports. “The same agency heralded most of the 2017 WWDC announcements in a similar fashion in the days before the event”

