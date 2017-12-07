“The Eurasian Economic Commission filing was first spotted by Consomac on Thursday morning,” Wuerthele reports. “The filing, calls the device a Mac desktop computer running macOS 10.13 labeling it with model number A1862.”
“he filing date for the computer was November 23,” Wuerthele reports. “The same agency heralded most of the 2017 WWDC announcements in a similar fashion in the days before the event”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re hoping for a release date that allows the first batch to be shipped and arrive in users hands before Christmas.
