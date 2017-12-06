“Apple also said that, as of 4 December, another 33 percent of devices were running on iOS 10, and eight percent were running earlier versions of the operating system,” Ranger reports. “In contrast, only 0.3 percent of Android devices are running Android 8 (Oreo), which became available in August this year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bwahahahahaha!
Ranger reports, “Around 20 percent are still on Android 7 (Nougat), and about 30 percent are still on Android 6 (Marshmallow) and slightly less (27%) are still using Lollipop — version 5, which was released back in 2014.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Now, granted, this is only because fragmandroid is a BlackBerry clone that was hastily rejiggered by Google at the last minute to mimic Apple’s revolutionary iPhone. Obviously, many mistakes were made.
