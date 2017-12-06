“iOS 11 is now running on 59 percent of iPhones and iPads according to Apple, which has updated its developer support page with the new data,” Steve Ranger reports for ZDNet.

“Apple also said that, as of 4 December, another 33 percent of devices were running on iOS 10, and eight percent were running earlier versions of the operating system,” Ranger reports. “In contrast, only 0.3 percent of Android devices are running Android 8 (Oreo), which became available in August this year.”

MacDailyNews Take: Bwahahahahaha!

Ranger reports, “Around 20 percent are still on Android 7 (Nougat), and about 30 percent are still on Android 6 (Marshmallow) and slightly less (27%) are still using Lollipop — version 5, which was released back in 2014.”

