“More than a dozen Senate Democrats, led by female lawmakers, have called on Franken to step aside. The nearly simultaneous clamor for the two-term senator to quit comes a day after Michigan Rep. John Conyers, another Democrat, announced his resignation,” AP reports. “Franken’s office said in a brief statement that he will have an announcement on Thursday, details to come.”
“Franken’s support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a host of female Democratic senators called upon him to quit,” AP reports. “Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Patty Murray, D-Wash., Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., all called on Franken to step down. The calls came as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account to Politico… Franken is denying an accusation by a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: But who will jump on Apple’s coattails feigning concern and demanding answers to already-answered questions with every new product and feature announcement simply and oh-so-obviously in order to get his name in the press?
