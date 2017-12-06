“A top Senate Democrat says he expects Sen. Al Franken to resign Thursday over allegations of sexual misconduct. Another woman has come forward with accusations against the Minnesota Democrat of sexual misconduct,” The Associated Press reports. “In a tweet on Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said: ‘I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow.’ Wyden tweeted that ‘It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations.'”

“More than a dozen Senate Democrats, led by female lawmakers, have called on Franken to step aside. The nearly simultaneous clamor for the two-term senator to quit comes a day after Michigan Rep. John Conyers, another Democrat, announced his resignation,” AP reports. “Franken’s office said in a brief statement that he will have an announcement on Thursday, details to come.”

“Franken’s support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a host of female Democratic senators called upon him to quit,” AP reports. “Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Patty Murray, D-Wash., Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., all called on Franken to step down. The calls came as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account to Politico… Franken is denying an accusation by a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.”

Al Franken and Leeann Tweeden during a USO Tour in 2006. (photo: KABC)

MacDailyNews Take: But who will jump on Apple’s coattails feigning concern and demanding answers to already-answered questions with every new product and feature announcement simply and oh-so-obviously in order to get his name in the press?

