“Apple’s delayed launch of the iPhone X hurt the iPhone market share around the world, research firm Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“Apple launched the iPhone X in the beginning of November, instead of in September when it launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus,” Haselton reports. “It’s this window that Kantar believes may have hurt Apple’s market share. Data from Kantar shows that Apple’s share fell by 7.6 percentage points in the U.S. during the October quarter, compared to the same period last year. Likewise, it slipped 8.5 percentage points in Great Britain, 1.6 percentage points in Germany, 6.9 percentage points in Japan and 2.1 percentage points in the European Union Five. Android saw growth in all of those markets except in China.”

“Despite this, Apple said earlier this year that sales during the last quarter exceeded expectations and were up 3 percent year-on-year,” Haselton reports. “The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus quickly became Apple’s most popular iPhone models and remained the best-selling until the iPhone X went on sale. Also, Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus roll-out wasn’t completed until the end of October, so some markets didn’t yet have those phones.”

Read more in the full article here.