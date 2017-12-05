“As they do for other tech such as older iPhones, when you trade in your Apple Watch, you can get a gift card to use towards a new device,” O’Hara reports. “Depending on the device, it appears right now you can earn $50-$175 for your old Apple Watch depending on [the model and condition].”
O’Hara reports, “The program is done through a partnership with BrightStar, who Apple has been working with since the program launched in 2013.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a good service (more for ease-of-use than amount of payments). Our Apple Watch Nike + Series 2 units were “recycled” this way. But, as with our original iPhones, iPods, iPads, and Macs, we’re keeping our original 1st generation Apple Watch units!