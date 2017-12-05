“Last year, Apple expanded its recycling program to include the Apple Watch,” Andrew O’Hara reports for iDownloadBlog. “Now a year later, Apple is offering Apple Store gift cards for qualifying trade-ins of the wearable.”

“As they do for other tech such as older iPhones, when you trade in your Apple Watch, you can get a gift card to use towards a new device,” O’Hara reports. “Depending on the device, it appears right now you can earn $50-$175 for your old Apple Watch depending on [the model and condition].”

O’Hara reports, “The program is done through a partnership with BrightStar, who Apple has been working with since the program launched in 2013.”

Read more in the full article here.