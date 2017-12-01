“‘Our latest round of carrier store surveys in North America and Western Europe indicates supply of the iPhone X remains extremely limited,’ KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh said in a report Thursday. ‘A significant number of stores remain sold out and have indicated they have yet to receive replenishment orders after launch,'” Seitz reports. “Other wireless carrier stores said that iPhone X replenishment ‘remains spotty and limited,’ Vinh said. ‘On average, stores are receiving 5-10 iPhone Xs per shipment and typically indicate the phones sell out soon after,’ he said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone upgrade cycle may well prove to be Apple’s largest ever, even bigger than the belated arrival of properly-sized iPhones with the 6/6 Plus supercycle in 2014/15!