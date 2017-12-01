“Delivery wait times for iPhone X smartphones ordered from Apple’s website have shrunk to less than two weeks, but supply of the company’s flagship handset is still tight in retail stores,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “When Apple began taking preorders for the iPhone X on Oct. 27, expected delivery dates quickly stretched to five to six weeks. Before Thanksgiving, expected shipping dates had shrunk to two to three weeks. For orders placed Friday, Apple promised delivery on Dec. 11. Apple’s website also indicates limited retail availability of most iPhone X models in major U.S. cities.”

“‘Our latest round of carrier store surveys in North America and Western Europe indicates supply of the iPhone X remains extremely limited,’ KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh said in a report Thursday. ‘A significant number of stores remain sold out and have indicated they have yet to receive replenishment orders after launch,'” Seitz reports. “Other wireless carrier stores said that iPhone X replenishment ‘remains spotty and limited,’ Vinh said. ‘On average, stores are receiving 5-10 iPhone Xs per shipment and typically indicate the phones sell out soon after,’ he said.”

Read more in the full article here.