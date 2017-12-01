“A humble-looking device that is credited with starting the digital revolution has emerged 45 years later to reveal Apple’s fraudulent beginnings,” Tim Collins reports for The Daily Mail. “The ground-breaking digital blue box was developed by Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1972 and was the inventor’s first printed circuit board.”

“But the box was actually a hacking device that fooled a phone company’s switchboard by reproducing its specific tones,” Collins reports. “As a result, the user was able to get free overseas phone calls in an era when making a long-distance call was hugely expensive.”

“Between 40 and 100 blue boxes were ever made and this is the first one to be offered for sale. It is expected to sell for $67,400 (£50,000),” Collins reports. “”

Read more in the full article here.