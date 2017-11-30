“It’s a tough question to answer, since it really depends on how much you want to spend and what you expect out of your iPhone,” Haselton writes. “Do you need the very best? Do you prefer smaller screens?”
“The iPhone SE is starting to show its age, and rumors suggest Apple will refresh it in the coming months. I recommend most people hold off on buying it unless you really don’t care about having an outdated smartphone,” Haselton writes. “iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus… still offer excellent cameras and features, but which are starting to show their age, but most folks should consider one step up.”
“iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus… are perfect mid-range iPhones for most people. Want most of the latest features without splurging? These are for you,” Haselton writes. “iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus… are best for folks who like Apple’s older design language but still want most of the latest parts.”
iPhone X “is for the folks who want it all and who don’t flinch at the $999 starting price,” Haselton writes. “It’s my current favorite smartphone…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A 256GB iPhone X costs $1,149 or $47.88 per month over 24 months. A 32GB iPhone SE (a storage level which we do not recommend) costs $349 or $14.54/mo over 24 months. So, there is a $33.34 difference per month between the top of the line flagship iPhone and the entry-level model with 1/8 the storage capacity. That’s less than the price of a typical Starbucks coffee per day.
Hint: If money’s an issue, brew up your own coffee and get yourself a real iPhone. 😉
The coffee, of course, is merely an example. We bet most people could find a way to save a buck and a few pennies a day. Looking at the difference in cost per day between a 256GB iPhone X ($1.57) vs. a 32GB iPhone SE ($0.49) over a two-year plan can be illuminating. It’s a difference of $1.08 per day.
We’re Mac users. We always opt for the future vs. the past. — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2017
