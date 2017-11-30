“Apple sells eight different models of the iPhone, ranging from the iPhone SE all the way up to the most premium iPhone X,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC. “As CNBC’s gadget reviewer, I’m frequently asked: ‘Todd, which iPhone should I buy?'”

“It’s a tough question to answer, since it really depends on how much you want to spend and what you expect out of your iPhone,” Haselton writes. “Do you need the very best? Do you prefer smaller screens?”

“The iPhone SE is starting to show its age, and rumors suggest Apple will refresh it in the coming months. I recommend most people hold off on buying it unless you really don’t care about having an outdated smartphone,” Haselton writes. “iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus… still offer excellent cameras and features, but which are starting to show their age, but most folks should consider one step up.”

“iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus… are perfect mid-range iPhones for most people. Want most of the latest features without splurging? These are for you,” Haselton writes. “iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus… are best for folks who like Apple’s older design language but still want most of the latest parts.”



iPhone X “is for the folks who want it all and who don’t flinch at the $999 starting price,” Haselton writes. “It’s my current favorite smartphone…”

