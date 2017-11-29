“Pai said internet platforms — he singled out Twitter — play a more significant role than broadband operators in determining what internet users see,” AFP reports. “‘Despite all the talk about the fear that broadband providers could decide what internet content consumers can see, recent experience shows that so-called edge providers are in fact deciding what content they see,’ Pai said. ‘These providers routinely block or discriminate against content they don’t like.'”
“Pai, appointed by President Donald Trump, offered an example of Twitter’s decision to block a video by a Republican candidate ‘because it featured a pro-life message,’ referring to the politician’s claim of the ‘sale of baby body parts,'” AFP reports. “He said Twitter ‘appears to have a double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users’ accounts as opposed to those of liberal users,’ Pai said. ‘This conduct is many things, but it isn’t fighting for an open internet.'”
“Pai said the debate on ‘net neutrality’ appears driven by Silicon Valley firms’ business interests,” AFP reports. “‘These companies want to place much tougher regulations on broadband providers than they are willing to have placed upon themselves,’ he said. ‘They might cloak their advocacy in the public interest, but the real interest of these Internet giants is in using the regulatory process to cement their dominance in the internet economy.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like Washington might apply greater scrutiny of Silicon Valley companies than we’ve seen in recent times.
