“Even as leaks and rumors throughout the year revealed virtually every detail about the iPhone X (save its official name), Apple remained mum. It’s not the company’s practice to respond to speculation, but I wondered if they would ever try to dispel the notion that they couldn’t meet iPhone X demand,” Ulanoff writes. “Now it occurs to me that Apple not only saw no need to respond, they were probably quietly pleased about the intense speculation.”
“Now, almost a month after the on-sale date, there’s zero indication that iPhone X supplies are low,” Ulanoff writes. “Nor are there many claims that demand is low either. Which means there may be millions of people who want an iPhone X and more than enough supply to go around.”
MacDailyNews Take: All of the reports of “supply issues” can from analysts, not Apple.
As yields improved on elements of the TrueDepth Camera system and other iPhone X parts, Apple’s production ramp certainly seems like went swimmingly. The end result will be tens of millions of happy customers this quarter and a very Merry Christmas for Apple Inc.