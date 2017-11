“Apple’s valuation is getting toward the upper end of its range since 2010, writes Jeffrey Kvaal, and even though he sees some ‘near-term’ reasons for optimism, such as health sales of iPhone X, it warrants caution,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

“Apple’s stock is getting up there in valuation, writes Jeffrey Kvaal of Instinet this morning,” Ray reports, “while reiterating a Buy rating on the shares, and a $185 price target.”

Ray reports that Kavaal is “concerned that ‘Apple has traditionally traded poorly between supercycles’ of the iPhone.”

Read more in the full article here.