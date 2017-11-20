“Texas Rangers investigating the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs have served a search warrant on Silicon Valley giant Apple Inc. and are seeking digital photos, messages, documents and other types of data that might have been stored by gunman Devin Patrick Kelley, who was found with an iPhone after he killed himself,” The San Antonio Express-News reports.

“Court records obtained by the San Antonio Express-News show Texas Ranger Kevin Wright obtained search warrants on Nov. 9 for files stored on Kelley’s iPhone, a second mobile phone found near his body and for files stored in Kelley’s iCloud account — Apple’s digital archive that can sync iPhone files,” The San Antonio Express-News reports. “Apple’s policy regarding iCloud content states that material may be provided to law enforcement agencies if they obtain search warrants. The court records don’t show whether authorities have obtained the files from Kelley’s phones… Court records show Kelley was found with an iPhone SE, and he also had a second phone that has gone unmentioned by authorities — a low-tech LG 328BG. A photo included in the application for the search warrant shows Kelley’s silver and white iPhone was spattered with blood.”

“Authorities believe Kelley killed himself during the high-speed pursuit,” The San Antonio Express-News reports. “Investigators discovered a pistol under his feet, and his silver and white iPhone SE was sitting on the vehicle’s front floorboard. Two days after the shooting, a second phone, the black LG model, was found in a pocket in the driver’s side door, and officials want access to the device to forensically search for evidence of capital murder.”

