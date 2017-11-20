“Several tech media outlets seized on the incident, suggesting that Nadella had channelled ‘his inner Steve Ballmer,'” MacLellan writes. “Arguably, that’s not what Nadella was doing at all. But whatever the intention, his comment looked like a contradiction of his own vision for Microsoft.”
“The CEO has been on tour with his new book Hit Refresh… [in which Nadella] repainted Microsoft as a kinder partner to its competitors, its ‘frenemies,’ as he writes in the book,” MacLellan writes. “Now, in what the tech media is reading as a response to Nadella’s poke of his biggest frenemy of all, Apple has just released a new ad called ‘What’s a computer?'”
MacDailyNews Take: Nadella T. Clown needs to read his own book and stop worrying about “real computers,” a market in which his company has already lost. Windows is not the future.
Satya, focus on making apps’ for Apple’s Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.
