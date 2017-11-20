“It was a nothing comment, the gentlest of ribbings: ‘You need to get a real computer, my friend,'” Lila MacLellan writes for Mashable. “Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, made the quip two weeks ago after spotting two reporters using iPads during a press event in India. The incident was described in passing in a TechRadar story, by a journalist who owned one of the offending iPads.”

“Several tech media outlets seized on the incident, suggesting that Nadella had channelled ‘his inner Steve Ballmer,'” MacLellan writes. “Arguably, that’s not what Nadella was doing at all. But whatever the intention, his comment looked like a contradiction of his own vision for Microsoft.”

“The CEO has been on tour with his new book Hit Refresh… [in which Nadella] repainted Microsoft as a kinder partner to its competitors, its ‘frenemies,’ as he writes in the book,” MacLellan writes. “Now, in what the tech media is reading as a response to Nadella’s poke of his biggest frenemy of all, Apple has just released a new ad called ‘What’s a computer?'”

