“‘What we’ve committed to is 100 per cent recycled material to make our products, or renewable material,’ Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, told news.com.au. ‘We’re working like gangbusters on that,'” Whigham reports. “‘As far as I know, we’re the only company in the sector trying to figure that out. Most people talk about recycling electronics but the material is not necessarily used in new electronics,’ Ms Jackson said.”
“It’s a great PR move but the company’s stated goal to ‘stop mining the earth altogether’ is not likely to come to fruition anytime soon and the economics of the decision have even been described as very strange indeed, verging upon nonsense,” Whigham reports. “However, Apple has been an industry leader when it comes to cleaning up its supply chain. A new report released last week by Amnesty International, ranked industry giants including Apple, Samsung Electronics, Dell, Microsoft, BMW, Renault and Tesla on how much they had improved their cobalt sourcing practices since January 2016. Of all the companies, Apple was the only one that Amnesty said had taken ‘adequate’ measure to mitigate its reliance on cobalt mines potentially using child labour.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Environmentally conscious smartphone users have one very clear choice: Apple Inc.’s iPhone.
Buying an Android knockoff likely means contributing electronic waste, damaging the environment, and contributing to child labor abuses.
SEE ALSO:
Apple promises to one day stop mining minerals to make iPhones – April 20, 2017
Apple continues supply chain transparency as Trump administration considers suspending conflict mineral requirements – March 27, 2017
Apple takes groundbreaking steps to combat deadly trade in conflict minerals – April 1, 2016
Apple says they’re making progress eliminating conflict minerals – February 12, 2015
Where Apple gets the tantalum for your iPhone – February 5, 2015
Greenpeace praises Apple for reducing use of conflict minerals – February 13, 2014
Apple confirms suppliers use conflict-free minerals – February 13, 2014