“As tech companies come under pressure over the questionable ethics involved in their supply chains for raw materials, Apple is pursuing a seriously ambitious goal for its products,” Nick Whigham reports for News.co.au. “The company wants to use 100 per cent recycled and renewable materials like bioplastics to make its iPhones, Macbooks and other consumer electronics in a bid to reduce its reliance on raw materials.”

“‘What we’ve committed to is 100 per cent recycled material to make our products, or renewable material,’ Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, told news.com.au. ‘We’re working like gangbusters on that,'” Whigham reports. “‘As far as I know, we’re the only company in the sector trying to figure that out. Most people talk about recycling electronics but the material is not necessarily used in new electronics,’ Ms Jackson said.”

“It’s a great PR move but the company’s stated goal to ‘stop mining the earth altogether’ is not likely to come to fruition anytime soon and the economics of the decision have even been described as very strange indeed, verging upon nonsense,” Whigham reports. “However, Apple has been an industry leader when it comes to cleaning up its supply chain. A new report released last week by Amnesty International, ranked industry giants including Apple, Samsung Electronics, Dell, Microsoft, BMW, Renault and Tesla on how much they had improved their cobalt sourcing practices since January 2016. Of all the companies, Apple was the only one that Amnesty said had taken ‘adequate’ measure to mitigate its reliance on cobalt mines potentially using child labour.”

Read more in the full article here.