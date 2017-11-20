“Société Générale is the first major [French] retail bank to sign on, according to a report from NDTV’s Gadgets 360,” Grant reports. “pple already struck deals in France with some savings banks and a startup online bank created by telecom company Orange SA, plus supermarket chain Carrefour SA.”
Grant reports, “Apple launched its Apple Pay service in France about one year ago.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Félicitations, France!
