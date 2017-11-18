“Steve Jobs’ last big project is finally ready for the public — but you have to go to Cupertino to see it,” Karissa Bell reports for Mashable.

“I’m talking, of course, about Apple’s famed ‘spaceship’ campus,” Bell reports. “Though employees moved in months ago, and Apple launched the iPhone X in the newly minted Steve Jobs Theatre, none of the campus has been open to the public — until now.”

“On Friday, Apple officially opened the doors of Apple Park’s Visitor Center — the public face of the company’s storied new headquarters — and the Apple faithful were there in full force to savor the moment,” Bell reports. “Sure, it’s an ‘architectural extension of the new campus’ (one they can conveniently share with those more than happy to fork over 40 bucks for an Apple-designed ball cap). But it’s also an opportunity show off obsessive design and attention to detail worthy of Steve Jobs.”

